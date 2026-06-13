Ignore Trump's Birthday. Do This Instead. | Indivisible's Ezra Levin & Edwin Eisendrath on It's The Democracy, Stupid

Donald Trump is ready to celebrate himself this weekend, defacing the White House lawn with the UFC bout he’s been promoting for the last year – which coincidently happens on his birthday. And much like last year’s lackluster military parade to honor our wannabe tyrant, there’s a way you can protest.

Ezra Levin, co-executive director of Indivisible, says we don’t have to pay attention to this unpopular lame duck president anymore. In partnership with The Committee For The First Amendment, along with several other pro-democracy groups, they’re presenting Rise Up, Sing Out, a concert celebrating music, art, and the First Amendment.

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Ezra joined Edwin Eisendrath on It’s The Democracy, Stupid to talk about the counter-programming, as well as the continued mission of building our pro-democracy community and showing our strength in numbers.

Check out this conversation on Lincoln Square and make sure you stream Rise Up, Sing Out Sunday night at 7:30pm ET. And we’ll have plenty to talk about with Jay Kuo on The Weekly Assignment on Monday at 11am ET.

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