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Idaho Independent Senate Candidate Todd Achilles Joins That Trippi Show with

Even in ruby-red Idaho, the map Is expanding.
Joe Trippi's avatar
Todd Achilles's avatar
Joe Trippi and Todd Achilles

Nobody had the Idaho Senate election on their races-to-watch list this year. But thanks to Independent Senate Candidate Todd Achilles, it’s time to start paying attention.

Idahoans are as frustrated with rising prices, aging politicians, and the War in Iran as the rest of us. And the Achilles campaign is capturing that momentum by offering an alternative not beholden to either party.

But is a great candidate running against a weak incumbent, Sen. Jim Risch, really enough to overcome a major fundraising disadvantage and a lack of national infrastructure? Todd certainly thinks so.

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