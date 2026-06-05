How Trump's Still Trying to Pay Off Jan. 6 Rioters | The Revolution with Michael Fanone, Maya May, & Lisa Graves

Michael Fanone and Maya May are back on The Revolution with Lisa Graves, Executive Director of True North Research / Court Accountability, author of Without Precedent, and writer of the Grave Injustice Substack.

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Acting AG Todd Blanche claimed Trump’s $1.776 billion “slush fund” was “dead” while some reporting suggests that DOJ is quietly moving to settle suits one and time with no disclosure and no dollar cap. Trump and Co. really, really want to pay the insurrectionists.

As you can imagine, Michael Fanone isn’t having any of it. But neither is Lisa Graves. She said, “You can’t walk into a bank and start to rob it and then walk out the door without the money and get away with that crime.”

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There’s a lot more to be mad about, obviously. In this episode, they talk about the influence of dark money on SCOTUS and our democracy, and how some states are finally saying enough.