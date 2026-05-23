Let’s not pretend we don’t know exactly what we just watched.

It was a daylight robbery, a smash and grab of $1.8 billion of your money.

This essay isn’t about simply what happened, and why we’re so numb to it, but on how to turn this on Trump, the corrupt Todd Blanche DOJ, MAGA, and the GOP and make this robbery a political poison pill they’ll regret for a very long time.

On Monday, the Department of Justice … your Department of Justice, the one your tax dollars fund, the one with “Justice” literally chiseled into the stone…announced it was scraping $1.776 billion out of the federal Treasury and pouring it into a fund to pay off Donald Trump’s friends, lackeys, cronies, and the terrorist goons who beat cops with flagpoles on January 6th.

They named it the “Anti-Weaponization Fund,” which is trolling in itself, the kind of name you pick when you have weaponized the government so completely that you’ve started to enjoy the irony. They set the number at $1.776 billion…a cute little wink at 1776 and our 250th anniversary, because nothing says Spirit of the Revolution like looting the public purse to reward an insurrection against the nation.

This is how filthy it is: Trump sued the IRS, an agency of the government he runs, for $10 billion over the leak of his tax returns. He sued himself, essentially, and then settled with himself.

He gets no direct check, no, that would be too crude even for this crowd. Instead, his own DOJ agrees to stand up a $1.776 billion pot of money, drawn from the Judgment Fund, which is a a permanent Treasury appropriation Congress created to pay legitimate court judgments.

Then they’ll hand it out to people who “feel” they were “victims of weaponization.” Who decides? A five-member commission appointed by the Attorney General, with members whom Trump personally reserves the right to fire.

Who’s first in line? The roughly 1,500 to 1,600 people charged in connection with the Capitol riot, plus whatever assortment of MAGA martyrs, election-fraud “patriots,” and grievance entrepreneurs can fill out a sad-story form before the window slams shut on December 15, 2028 … conveniently, days before a new president could be sworn in.