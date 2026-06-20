How Trump's Breaking the DOJ | History of the Present Welcomes Adam Klasfeld, All Rise News

Brian Daitzman welcomes Adam Klasfeld, the editor-in-chief of All Rise News, a court and legal publication on Substack, focusing on civil rights and political accountability.

“We are in a very, very dark place,” Klasfeld says. He had a lot to say about the growing threats facing our justice system, from silencing outspoken political opponents to the downright unprofessionalism of the Trump DOJ.

Klasfeld’s experience shines a light on those suppressing the truth and challenges ahead. But it’s reporting like his that reveals the importance of civic responsibility and the role we can all play in upholding justice.

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