Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

How Trump's Breaking the DOJ | History of the Present Welcomes Adam Klasfeld, All Rise News

A recording from Lincoln Square's live video
Lincoln Square's avatar
The Intellectualist's avatar
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
All Rise News's avatar
Lincoln Square, The Intellectualist, Adam Klasfeld, and All Rise News
Jun 20, 2026

Brian Daitzman welcomes Adam Klasfeld, the editor-in-chief of All Rise News, a court and legal publication on Substack, focusing on civil rights and political accountability.

“We are in a very, very dark place,” Klasfeld says. He had a lot to say about the growing threats facing our justice system, from silencing outspoken political opponents to the downright unprofessionalism of the Trump DOJ.

Klasfeld’s experience shines a light on those suppressing the truth and challenges ahead. But it’s reporting like his that reveals the importance of civic responsibility and the role we can all play in upholding justice.

Share

Tell us what you think in the comments.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture