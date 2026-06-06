How the Courts Are Starting to Check Trump | It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & All Rise News' Adam Klasfeld

If you look at how our government is running in the Trump era and compare it to how our own bodies work, it’s clear that the system is under intense stress. However, there are some signs that there are antibodies within our government, especially in the courts. They’re beginning to react and finally trying to work for the body politic.

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Adam Klasfeld, editor of All Rise News, joined Edwin Eisendrath on It’s The Democracy, Stupid to give an overview on several recent decisions and cases that have addressed the vindictive prosecution we’ve seen coming from this current administration and how the courts are starting to create some hurdles instead of rubber-stamping Trump’s alarming policies.

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