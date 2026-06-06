Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

How the Courts Are Starting to Check Trump | It's The Democracy, Stupid with Edwin Eisendrath & All Rise News' Adam Klasfeld

The US government hasn't been well in a while. Is there finally a chance to heal it?
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Adam Klasfeld's avatar
All Rise News's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath, Adam Klasfeld, and All Rise News
Jun 06, 2026

If you look at how our government is running in the Trump era and compare it to how our own bodies work, it’s clear that the system is under intense stress. However, there are some signs that there are antibodies within our government, especially in the courts. They’re beginning to react and finally trying to work for the body politic.

Give to Lincoln Square

Adam Klasfeld, editor of All Rise News, joined Edwin Eisendrath on It’s The Democracy, Stupid to give an overview on several recent decisions and cases that have addressed the vindictive prosecution we’ve seen coming from this current administration and how the courts are starting to create some hurdles instead of rubber-stamping Trump’s alarming policies.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture