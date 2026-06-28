How Progressives Keep Winning Primaries | It's The Democracy, Stupid with The Nation's John Nichols

If you’ve ever wondered what the Founders of this nation thought about the progress that has been made on the eve of our 250th anniversary, then you’re in for a treat on this edition of It’s The Democracy, Stupid.

John Nichols, executive editor with The Nation, and Edwin Eisendrath dive into the recent primaries that are transforming the Democratic Party.

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Plus, they look look at the message of Thomas Paine, one of the more vocal Founders and author of Common Sense, and detail how his message from 250 years ago can be a roadmap for democracy for the next 250.

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