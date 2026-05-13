How Media Matters Beat the Trump Regime | First Draft with Susan Demas & Angelo Carusone

Media Matters For America has been an institution for media accountability for over two decades. Because of this, they’ve also been a big target, mainly from right-wing media figures and politicians, for pointing out the harmful rhetoric they push to the audiences in their echo chambers.

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On First Draft, Susan J. Demas spoke with Media Matters President Angelo Carusone about their most recent victory — and a victory for the First Amendment. It comes after Trump’s Federal Trade Commission began investigating them as retribution for covering Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and the alarming rise of pro-Nazi content that was appearing on the site.

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Jump into this conversation with Susan and Angelo, as he encourages other media outlets and institutions not to capitulate to the Trump Administration, but fight back and defend their attacks on democracy and the First Amendment.