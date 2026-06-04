Graham Platner's Scandals & Democrats' Odds in the Midterms | Two Joes Show

Democratic turnout in this year’s primaries continues to surge. So Democratic strategist Joe Trippi says the change election he’s been predicting is right on track. Case in point: Josh Turek winning the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination in Iowa this week, giving the party a big opening in a red state.

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But longtime political columnist Joe Klein isn’t so sure that Democrats’ strategy is working. He warns they could be veering too far left and blow it in November.

Get ready for some fireworks!

And in Maine Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner’s recent scandals have Governor Janet Mills reminding everybody that she’s still on the ballot. Can Democrats oust Senator Susan Collins amid the turmoil?

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So who’s the real winner in these debates? You tell us!