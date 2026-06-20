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From Daytime TV Host to 'Secretary of War': The Cost of Pete Hegseth's Iran Blunder | It's the Democracy, Stupid

The administration lacks expertise in all things.
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath
Jun 20, 2026

Edwin Eisendrath welcomes Margaret M. Donovan, a former United States Army JAG Corps Captain, federal prosecutor, and current Lecturer at Yale Law School.

How well does a former co-host of a daytime TV show lead America through war? Short answer: Not great. Fathers, mothers, sons, and daughters shipped off to fight a war of choice America does not support. The human cost of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s poor leadership is disastrous. He would rather engage in inflammatory statements and culture wars than defend America. Ironically, Hegseth’s attack on DEI, claiming that it undercuts merit, highlights his own lack of merit and experience.

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Trump’s Iran MOU vs. Obama's JCPOA: Why Americans Are Left Holding the Bag

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Jun 18
Trump’s Iran MOU vs. Obama's JCPOA: Why Americans Are Left Holding the Bag

Editors Note: We originally broke this analysis to paid subscribers on June 18th, but the reaction was too overwhelming to keep it behind a paywall. We are making this public right now because Trump’s amateurish, catastrophically weak deal with Iran puts American security in immediate jeopardy. While the corporate media sleeps on this horrific surrender…

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Donovan joins the show to discuss these issues and how everyday Americans can get involved in strengthening our democracy.

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