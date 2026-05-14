Former CIA Director John Brennan on Standing Firm When Faced with Trump's Retaliation | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

John Brennan has has a storied career, spending 25 years at the CIA and eventually becoming the Director of the organization. He also served in the Obama White House as the President's Assistant for Counterterrorism. When you look at the work he’s done in service of our country, he fits the very definition of a patriot.

But Donald Trump, in his continued abuse of the presidency, has repeatedly attacked Brennan, going so far as revoking any security clearances he had during his Trump’s term.

Now in his second term, Trump has charged his cronies, both in his administration and in Congress, with investigating Brennan as revenge for his probe into Russian influence during the 2016 presidential election.

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John Brennan addressed these attacks against him on The Frank Figliuzzi Show here on Lincoln Square. They also discussed the President’s handling of Iran, the resolve of the Ukrainians against Russian aggression, and Trump’s current trip to China.

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