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Everything Trump Touches Turns to Sh*t | The Tim & April Show

Trump has gone so far, even some Republicans are tired of his swamp of lies.
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Tim Whitaker, Lincoln Square, April Ajoy, and The New Evangelicals
Jun 26, 2026

The Reflecting Pool has been in the news for weeks after Trump painted it “American flag blue.” But algae growth has the national monument looking more like a septic tank than a symbol of reflection. The recent renovation cost taxpayers $14.2 million. Boy, DOGE would’ve come in handy here.

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Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy dive into the mess that is the Reflecting Pool (figuratively, of course). They also cover FREEDOM CON: Rise of the Statesman, presented by Stronger Man Nation, a mens only evangelical nightmare, on The Tim & April Show here on Lincoln Square.

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