Everything Trump Touches Turns to Sh*t | The Tim & April Show

The Reflecting Pool has been in the news for weeks after Trump painted it “American flag blue.” But algae growth has the national monument looking more like a septic tank than a symbol of reflection. The recent renovation cost taxpayers $14.2 million. Boy, DOGE would’ve come in handy here.

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Tim Whitaker and April Ajoy dive into the mess that is the Reflecting Pool (figuratively, of course). They also cover FREEDOM CON: Rise of the Statesman, presented by Stronger Man Nation, a mens only evangelical nightmare, on The Tim & April Show here on Lincoln Square.

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