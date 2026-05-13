Dems Have the Energy. But Republicans Are Working Overtime to Steal the Midterms. | The Strategy Session

“What we need in 2026 is such a lopsided victory that it’s un-stealable.” ~ Joe Trippi.

It’s a great sentiment, but as Southern states begin their wild redistricting efforts, is a landslide still possible? As Trippi says in this episode, there is more energy on the Dem side and with Dem voters than these guys have seen in decades — if not in their entire careers.

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Put that aside for a second, however, because the Republicans under Trump aren’t just redistricting.

They are preparing to send federal agents to the polls.

They are going to harass blue state election officials.

They are likely going to lean on Russian interference.

They are going to lie.

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They know that Trump, Inc. is among the least popular American regimes of all time, and Trump’s not going to change his tune.