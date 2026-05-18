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Cassidy & Massie: Trump's Revenge Tour Against Disloyal Republicans | The Weekly Assignment with SiriusXM's Joe Sudbay

Trump is on a mission to get rid of anyone in the party who's defied him and refused to grovel.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Joe Sudbay's avatar
Susan J. Demas, Sam Osterhout, and Joe Sudbay
May 18, 2026

This weekend, at an event dubbed Rededicate 250, Trump allies along with conservative faith leaders gathered on the National Mall to “solemnly rededicate our country as One Nation Under God.”

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And while Trump was noticeably absent, instead sending a video of him stumbling over a Bible passage, pastors did make sure to pray for the things that really matter — like the president’s cherished ballroom.

And speaking of fealty to Donald Trump, Louisiana U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy lost his reelection bid over the weekend in the GOP primary. Cassidy, a doctor who has devoted his career to promoting vaccinations, ensured that Trump’s pick for Health and Human Services Secretary, anti-vax extraordinaire RFK Jr., was confirmed. But even that couldn’t erase his vote to convict Donald Trump in the wake of the January 6th insurrection.

Naturally, Trump did a victory lap.

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Joe Sudbay, SiriusXM Progress host and political strategist, stopped by The Weekly Assignment with Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout to break down Cassidy’s loss. He also previewed Tuesday’s Kentucky primary, where Congressman Tom Massie, Epstein survivors advocate and perpetual thorn in Trump’s side, is facing a big GOP primary challenge of his own.

Tune in and let us know what you think will happen in the comments!

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