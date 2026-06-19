Can Republicans Run Away from Trump's Numbers Fast Enough in November? | Behind the Numbers with Rick & Andrew Wilson

Trump’s numbers have continued their freefall. It’s finally getting to the point that some Republicans are trying to build daylight between themselves and the President. Trump, for his part, doesn’t understand their reticence to embrace his incredible policies.

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The fact that most of us hate the economy and believe he’s to blame for inflation and the financial struggles we face on a day-to-day basis doesn’t register with him.

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While Americans are asking for relief, he’s painting the Reflecting Pool (poorly), building a ballroom (expensively), and becoming the first-ever American President to surrender to an enemy officially, in writing, during our 250th year of existence.

Trump’s policies will not save him. But can we save ourselves from them before it’s too late?