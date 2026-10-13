BREAKING: Kimberly Guilfoyle Resigns | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced at her first press briefing this morning that Kimberly Guilfoyle had been asked to resign as ambassador to Greece following explosive reporting in the Wall Street Journal about her alleged corruption.

While on air, Susan Demas and Edwin Eisendrath got word that Don Trump Jr.’s former girlfriend had indeed stepped down.

Tune in for more from Susan and Edwin, as they break down Republicans’ campaign of fear going into the midterms, with anti-trans ads, vote fraud conspiracies, and the DHS invasion of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home.

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And stay til the end for a recap of Fat Bear Week … and why it matters for our democracy.

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