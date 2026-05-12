Trump's Reality Show Cabinet | Susan Demas & Edwin Eisendrath LIVE

"We do not rebuild the trust that Donald Trump has squandered. It may take us twenty years and leadership through whatever the next tragedy is, provided we're able to lead. But that's gone." ~ Edwin Eisendrath

This won’t come as a surprise to you, but Trump and his administration are not serious. We learned that (again) with reporting that Sean Duffy, our Transportation Secretary and former reality TV star, spent roughly seven months filming a family reality show — Great American Road Trip. He did this while on the federal payroll, amid the first fatal commercial air crash in over a decade and four-hour TSA lines at major airports. Sponsors of the show include Boeing, Toyota, Shell, United Airlines, and Royal Caribbean — all companies regulated by Duffy's own department.

Taking this at face value, the most generous assumption might be that people like Duffy (or Hegseth or Patel or Pirro or Trump himself) believed that America would ultimately run itself and that their titles were perfunctory, or otherwise ceremonial.

We’re all finding out quickly, and to our horror, that filling leadership roles with inexperienced spotlight seekers out to make a name and a buck has devastating effects. People run this government. It doesn’t run itself. And right now, they’re running it into the ground.

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As Trump prepares to meet with Chinese officials, Edwin and Susan J. Demas clarify exactly what’s at stake here.

It’s a lot.

Watch the conversation and leave your thoughts in the comments.

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