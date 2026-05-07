ArticlesSolidarity is Our Greatest WeaponWhat the 1937 Flint Sit-Down Strikers can teach us about winning when it feels hopeless.Lincoln Square and VeldaMay 07, 2026∙ Paid39723ShareStrength in numbers: 150,000 protesters and autoworkers march through Detroit in 1937 in support of their union brothers participating in the Flint Sit-Down Strike. This historic wave of solidarity forced corporate giants to the table, winning the better pay and safe working conditions that defined the American middle class.As I sat down at my desk thi…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Lincoln Square.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext