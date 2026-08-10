Stuart Stevens & Simon Rosenberg: Iran Hands Trump the Bill

Another failure has been added to Trump’s mile-long rap sheet. His disastrous, unnecessary, and unconstitutional war has cost American taxpayers over $15 trillion. For reference, that’s over 15 Elon Musks. DOGE might’ve come in handy here.

While America loses the war in Iran, Ukraine is reinventing warfare — fighting off the Russian invaders with cheap drones and smart strategy. Over in America, Trump’s invasion plan is to just throw money at the problem and hope it goes away.

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Stuart Stevens and Simon Rosenberg of Hopium Chronicles discuss the consequences of Trump’s aggression and waste of American power, money, and trust. More importantly, they explain why the consequences won’t disappear, even when the headlines do.

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