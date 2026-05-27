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Trump's Health Raises More Questions than Answers | Strategy Session with Rick Wilson & Steven Beschloss

"Why does a doctor at Walter Reed have to be courageous to actually say the actual condition of the President of the United States?"
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Steven Beschloss and Rick Wilson
May 27, 2026
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“How many more cognitive tests does he have to take to prove that he’s not mentally ill?” That’s what Steven Beschloss, author of America, America on Substack, wonders regarding Donald Trump’s latest trip to Walter Reed and his obvious cognitive decline.

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Rick Wilson took the reins on the latest edition of Strategy Session and welcomed Beschloss, who launches his new show, Six Questions with Steven Beschloss, on Lincoln Square next week.

Rick and Steven pore through a variety of issues of the day, from the impact of the mess Donald Trump has made with his war in Iran to New Jersey U.S. Senator Andy Kim’s courage in standing against ICE and being pepper-sprayed.

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