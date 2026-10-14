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Trump’s Grifts Just Keep On Coming | The Frank Figliuzzi Show
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Trump’s Grifts Just Keep On Coming | The Frank Figliuzzi Show

Kash lands in Moscow. Ukraine is seemingly left to fend for themselves.
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Frank Figliuzzi
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This week, Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. The only problem is both nations didn’t seem to get the news, with Russian forces attacking Kyiv overnight with ballistic missiles.

Frank Figliuzzi goes through that news, plus questions FBI Director Kash Patel’s landing in Moscow just weeks out from the midterms. He blasts the Trump Administration for allowing former Greece Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign without the proper investigations into her wrongdoing.

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