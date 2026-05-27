Trump Calls Gas Price Hikes ‘Peanuts’ & Pope Leo Takes on AI | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

During the long weekend, Donald Trump, who skipped his son’s wedding, was busy doing what he does best — posting on social media. Constantly. And nonsensically.

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And all the while, we heard talk again that a deal with Iran was imminent to open the Strait Of Hormuz. So where does that deal stand? Well, it depends on who you ask.

Trump's Truth Social posts

Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath return from the Memorial Day Weekend to look talk about the latest on Iran War, the Pope’s nuanced take on AI, the Texas GOP U.S. Senate runoff between John Cornyn and Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton and more.

And look, we know what you’re thinking, your gas prices just continue to rise. But according to Donald Trump, gas prices “peanuts” in the grand scheme of things, so stop worrying about it.

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Get the latest headlines with Edwin and Susan today on Lincoln Square. And remember to heed their call today to get outside, see the sights, and don’t let the overwhelming headlines impacting your life stop you from enjoying it.