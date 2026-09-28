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Lincoln Square

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SPECIAL: Trump Kicks 760K Americans Off Obamacare | Dr. Rob Davidson & Sam Osterhout

Trump officials claimed they committed “fraud.”
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Paging America's avatar
Sam Osterhout and Paging America

Big health care cuts are coming after the midterms, thanks to the “Big Beautiful Bill” Republicans passed last year. But the Trump administration just can’t wait, with Dr. Oz announcing over 750,000 people are being booted from the ACA now.

Dr. Rob Davidson of Paging America talks to Lincoln Square about this bombshell — and how we can fight back.

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What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 12
What Really Happens to Your Political Donations?

Editor’s Note: We initially shared this post with a select group of loyal donors and subscribers. However, following the remarkable reaction to our Campaign for an Informed America, we’re dropping the paywall. We want everyone to have the chance to support Lincoln Square’s mission to defend democracy.

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