SPECIAL: Trump Kicks 760K Americans Off Obamacare | Dr. Rob Davidson & Sam Osterhout

Big health care cuts are coming after the midterms, thanks to the “Big Beautiful Bill” Republicans passed last year. But the Trump administration just can’t wait, with Dr. Oz announcing over 750,000 people are being booted from the ACA now.
Dr. Rob Davidson of Paging America talks to Lincoln Square about this bombshell — and how we can fight back.
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