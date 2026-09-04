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Stuart Stevens on His Aid Work in Ukraine and the Global Fight Against Fascism

Kyiv should be an inspiration for all of us. Trump doesn't get it.
Stuart Stevens's avatar
Stuart Stevens

Stuart Stevens has spent a lot of time doing humanitarian work in Ukraine. He talks to us about what he saw on August 24 in Lviv, on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

You can read more about Stuart’s journey here:

Articles

What I Saw on Independence Day In Lviv, Ukraine

Stuart Stevens
·
Sep 3
What I Saw on Independence Day In Lviv, Ukraine

I spent last week’s Ukrainian Independence Day in Lviv, Ukraine. It was an unintentional choice, a function of scheduling the travel days of an aid convoy from Helsinki to Kyiv. But it was the perfect place to consider a country caught between forces of darkness that tried to drag it into the past and a people determined to live in a better world of their own creation.

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