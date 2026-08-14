Stuart Stevens on the NYT Publishing a Fraud

On Thursday, Stuart Stevens woke up to a piece in The New York Times written by Trump adviser Peter Navarro. In case you need reminding … it’s this guy:

Stuart was, not surprisingly, upset. It’s one thing to platform bad people. Stephen Miller? Sure. He’s in a position of leadership and he hasn’t been convicted of crimes or proven to plagiarize. Steve Bannon? I mean … maybe?

But Peter Navarro not only has nothing of actual impact to say, he actually invented human beings so that he could cite his work … with invented humans … who he invented … and who just so happen to think Peter Navarro is brilliant. This isn’t farce. It happened.

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And one of the last remaining national mainstream outlets that still does real journalism gave him credibility by publishing what he had to say. This is a real danger to our democracy. Navarro is not just unserious; he is actively working to destroy Americans’ relationship to facts. At best, he’s a propagandist. At worst, he is working, without any sense of common cause or humanity, to destroy our way of life.

Stuart isn’t as kind. Watch now.

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