Is Elon Musk Trying to Buy the Midterms? | The Cause with LOLGOP & Susan J. Demas

Elon Musk may not be a trillionaire anymore, but he’s still a dick. And after spending big to get Trump elected in 2024, he’s playing in the midterms to try and save Republicans.

LOLGOP (aka Jason Sattler) asked Susan J. Demas to talk about her reporting in Michigan during the 2024 election. Musk played Jewish and Arab-American voters against one another with hit pieces over the war in Gaza. What dirty tricks can we expect from him this time around?

Elon Musk-funded hit pieces aimed at Arab-American voters in Michigan in the 2024 presidential election | Provided by Susan J. Demas

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