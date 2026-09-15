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Who’s the Trump of College Football? | Stuart Stevens with Author John Talty

Stuart talks to John Talty about his new book, “Lane Being Lane” and what’s the matter with college football.
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Stuart Stevens

LSU’s Lane Kiffin is one of the most colorful coaches in college football and he’s been compared to Donald Trump. Stuart Stevens has a lot of thoughts about what he’s done to the sport he loves.

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The Last Season: A Father, a Son, and a Lifetime of College Football

Stuart Stevens
·
April 13, 2025
The Last Season: A Father, a Son, and a Lifetime of College Football

In this week’s Sunday on the Square literary selection, we revisit Stuart Stevens’ beautiful, poignant, and often hilarious book, “The Last Season: A Father, a Son, and a Lifetime of College Football.” In 2013, Stuart was fresh off serving as Chief Strategist on Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign. An examination of life, loss, and the power of col…

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