LSU’s Lane Kiffin is one of the most colorful coaches in college football and he’s been compared to Donald Trump. Stuart Stevens has a lot of thoughts about what he’s done to the sport he loves.
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Who’s the Trump of College Football? | Stuart Stevens with Author John Talty
Stuart talks to John Talty about his new book, “Lane Being Lane” and what’s the matter with college football.
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