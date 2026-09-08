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The Climate Crisis Is Here | Sam Osterhout & Climate Reporter Tony Bartelme

We’re already seeing the impact of rising water, extreme weather, and higher temperatures.
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Sam Osterhout

Tony Bartelme is an award-winning investigative and narrative journalist at The Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina, where he has reported since 1990. He is a four-time Pulitzer Prize finalist known for his deeply reported climate change coverage, including the Rising Waters series and book, which traces climate impacts from the South Carolina Lowcountry to Greenland and the Sahara.

He joins Sam Osterhout to talk about the local impacts of climate and what we need to do next.

And don’t miss the last in Sam’s three-part report on climate change.

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We’ve Passed the Tipping Point

Sam Osterhout
·
9:51 AM
We’ve Passed the Tipping Point

Last week, the U.N. admitted that global temperatures will climb at least 1.8º C above pre-industrial temperatures, even in the best-case scenario. Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the target had been set at 1.5º. The Nairobi-based UN Environment Programme

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