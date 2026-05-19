Sen. Bill Cassidy's Deal with the Devil (Trump) | Stuart Stevens LIVE

Senator Bill Cassidy built a career and a reputation as a champion of public health. He’s a Republican, of course, which puts him in a precarious spot, at least inasmuch as every Republican can either support Trump … or do the right thing.

When it came time to vote on the nomination of RFK Jr. as head of the Department of Health and Human Services, Cassidy knew that a no vote would potentially be the end of his Senate career. So he voted for RFK Jr.

Cassidy, a doctor, once told of the tragedy of watching an 18-year-old patient suffer acute liver failure due to hepatitis B, a disease preventable by vaccination. He believes in vaccines. He believes in public health.

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RFK Jr. does not. Cassidy made a Faustian bargain by voting for him — perhaps, he may have thought, I’ll be able to check the impulses of RFK Jr., if I’m able to stay in the Senate.