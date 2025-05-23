Political Hypocrisy and Hippocratic Oaths
As a physician, Sen. Bill Cassidy violated his oath by voting to confirm a conspiracy-monger like RFK Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary.
I swear to fulfill, to the best of my ability and judgment, this covenant:
I will respect the hard-won scientific gains of those physicians in whose steps I walk, and gladly share such knowledge as is mine with those who are to follow.
I will apply, for the benefit of the sick, all measures [that] are required, avoiding those twin traps of overtreatment a…