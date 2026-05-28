Political Strategy in the Age of AI: Two Joes Show with Joe Trippi & Guest Host Joe Costello

Joe Klein was off this week, so Trippi invited yet another Joe to join. Joe Costello has spent over four decades at the crossroads of politics, communications, economics, and energy. He served as Communications Director for Jerry Brown’s 1992 presidential campaign and advised Trippi on Howard Dean’s groundbreaking 2004 campaign that brought digital tools to American politics.

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He’s the author of The Politics of Ape and Machine: Power as Organization, exploring how political and economic systems can be reformed through individual will and collective action. You can find more of his work at Life in the 21st Century.

True to the Two Joes format, this was a conversation between two operatives who have been in the room where history was made (remember when Trippi told the story about his conversation with Netanyahu?)

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They talked AI, data centers, Texas politics, Dem politics, and so much more.

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