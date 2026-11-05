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LIVE from Mississippi with Jennifer Palmieri, Former Obama Communications Director

Democrats are on the verge of winning the Mississippi U.S. Senate race and we have the latest from the Magnolia State. And how can Dems use their power to hold Trump accountable?
Susan J. Demas's avatar
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Susan J. Demas and Jennifer Palmieri

On Tuesday night, it was a blowout for Democrats across the country, from Capitol Hill to statehouse flips far and wide. It was a major rebuke of Donald Trump and his agenda. So with solid wins, especially in the South, where do Democrats go from here?

Jennifer Palmieri, former Obama Communications Director and host of Crooked Media’s Long Play, joins Susan J. Demas live from Mississippi. They talk about Democrat Scott Colom going from longshot candidate to a likely U.S. Senator.

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And Susan talks to Jennifer about what comes next as Democrats begin a new era across America.

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