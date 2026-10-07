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Stopping the Data Center Cash Grab | Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet Joins Susan J. Demas

Trump has been pushing data centers, but communities have been pushing back. Hear what Democrats in Congress are doing to fight back.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Susan J. Demas

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet, a Democrat who represents Michigan’s 8th District, knows all too well the impact data centers are having on local communities. She speaks with Susan J. Demas about legislation she’s introduced to hold them accountable.

The Congresswoman also breaks down the Michigan congressional districts Democrats could pick up in their quest to flip the House — the 4th, 7th, 10th, and even the 1st. And she discusses the heated U.S. Senate race between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers.

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I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 28
I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Note from the Author: We shared this letter to a handful of our most active supporters and donors on Friday. The response was so overwhelming, we decided to take down the paywall and open it to all of our readers. Thank you for supporting Lincoln Square.

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