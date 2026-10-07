Stopping the Data Center Cash Grab | Rep. Kristen McDonald Rivet Joins Susan J. Demas

Congresswoman Kristen McDonald Rivet, a Democrat who represents Michigan’s 8th District, knows all too well the impact data centers are having on local communities. She speaks with Susan J. Demas about legislation she’s introduced to hold them accountable.

The Congresswoman also breaks down the Michigan congressional districts Democrats could pick up in their quest to flip the House — the 4th, 7th, 10th, and even the 1st. And she discusses the heated U.S. Senate race between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican former Rep. Mike Rogers.

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