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Impeach Trump a 3rd Time, Democrats | Susan Demas Joins Pete Dominick

It would be “the first line of his obituary.” Plus, key Senate races in Michigan and Mississippi, the new congressional report on sexual assault allegations against Trump, and more.
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Pete Dominick and Susan J. Demas

Lincoln Square CEO and Executive Editor Susan J. Demas joined Pete Dominick on Stand Up With Pete days before the midterms to talk Michigan’s U.S. Senate race, the House Judiciary Democrats’ report on new sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump, and why impeaching him a third time matters — even without a Senate conviction.

Susan also called for accountability for tech billionaires who feed corruption and conspiracy theories. She warned about Trump administration interference in next week’s election, but pointed out how attorneys general and secretaries of state across the country have been planning for this to protect your vote.

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Pete will also join Lincoln Square’s Election Night coverage, starting at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday on Substack and YouTube. Don’t miss it!

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