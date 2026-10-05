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Simon Rosenberg & Stuart Stevens: Why Iowa’s the Dark Horse Battleground of 2026

Non-college-educated white voters are turning away from the GOP. That’s why Democrats can win in states like Iowa this year.
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Simon Rosenberg and Stuart Stevens

Veteran strategists Simon Rosenberg and Stuart Stevens look at midterm campaign strategy, focusing on Democrat Josh Turek’s Iowa U.S. Senate race against Republican Ashley Hinson.

Why are you seeing so many negative ads? It works. Positive messaging doesn’t persuade late-deciding voters, Stuart notes.

They also talk about Democrats surprising people by being competitive in red states, thanks to voter fatigue with Trump and economic strain.

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And Stuart gives sobering update on Ukraine’s ongoing winter defense against Russian strikes following his recent aid trip.

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I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Lincoln Square and Velda
·
Sep 28
I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Note from the Author: We shared this letter to a handful of our most active supporters and donors on Friday. The response was so overwhelming, we decided to take down the paywall and open it to all of our readers. Thank you for supporting Lincoln Square.

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