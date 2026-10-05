Simon Rosenberg & Stuart Stevens: Why Iowa’s the Dark Horse Battleground of 2026

Veteran strategists Simon Rosenberg and Stuart Stevens look at midterm campaign strategy, focusing on Democrat Josh Turek’s Iowa U.S. Senate race against Republican Ashley Hinson.

Why are you seeing so many negative ads? It works. Positive messaging doesn’t persuade late-deciding voters, Stuart notes.

They also talk about Democrats surprising people by being competitive in red states, thanks to voter fatigue with Trump and economic strain.

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And Stuart gives sobering update on Ukraine’s ongoing winter defense against Russian strikes following his recent aid trip.

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