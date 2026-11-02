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Haley Stevens ‘Lied to Me’ | Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel Joins Susan Demas

"I understand not being happy about not being invited to an event, but this is not a high school.”
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Susan J. Demas

On Sunday, Michigan got its October Surprise one day late when Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for U.S. Senate over the Democrat she lost to in the primary, Abdul El-Sayed.

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel spoke to Susan Demas Monday on Lincoln Square. He said he didn’t find out about Stevens’ plan until about 10 minutes beforehand.

"Treachery doesn't always knock on the door first,” Hertel said. “… She lied to me. She lied to [Rep.] Debbie Dingell. She lied to other colleagues, including Congressman [Jim] Clyburn, which I can't even imagine doing. But at the same time as that, what's more important is she lied to her constituents."

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Tune in to hear much more from Hertel, including how Democrats could flip four U.S. House seats in Michigan on Tuesday and give the party control of the chamber.

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