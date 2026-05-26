Citizen Journalists Are Uncovering the Epstein Files Trump’s DOJ Blocked | First Draft with Susan J. Demas & Ellie Leonard

Despite the overwhelming flood of distractions coming from the White House, we haven’t forgotten the Epstein files — and the fight to get justice for survivors. Many citizen journalists are still digging through documents released by Trump’s DOJ — even though officials have refused to follow the law and make millions more public.

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Ellie Leonard is one of those citizen journalists who has taken up the mantle with her Substack, The Panicked Writer. Eliie joined Susan J. Demas on a special edition of First Draft to drive home the importance of taking a stand survivors. She’s also built an impressive community of investigators to dig deeper into the files and talks about some of her recent discoveries.

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