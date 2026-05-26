Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Citizen Journalists Are Uncovering the Epstein Files Trump’s DOJ Blocked | First Draft with Susan J. Demas & Ellie Leonard

It's a story that the Trump administration wants to go away — but journalists like Ellie are keeping it alive so survivors finally get justice.
Ellie Leonard's avatar
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Ellie Leonard and Susan J. Demas
May 26, 2026

Despite the overwhelming flood of distractions coming from the White House, we haven’t forgotten the Epstein files — and the fight to get justice for survivors. Many citizen journalists are still digging through documents released by Trump’s DOJ — even though officials have refused to follow the law and make millions more public.

Share

Ellie Leonard is one of those citizen journalists who has taken up the mantle with her Substack, The Panicked Writer. Eliie joined Susan J. Demas on a special edition of First Draft to drive home the importance of taking a stand survivors. She’s also built an impressive community of investigators to dig deeper into the files and talks about some of her recent discoveries.

Give to Lincoln Square

Shop the sale now

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture