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Blame Biden! Trump's Favorite Excuse. | LIVE with Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas

Trump got elected promising that he alone could fix everything. But more than a year into his second term, Trump keeps blaming Biden for everything.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Edwin Eisendrath's avatar
Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath
May 05, 2026

If you’re working in the White House and advising President Trump on any number of issues he’s failing to deliver on, your job must be pretty easy. Because the strategy is always the same: Blame Joe Biden.

Prices are skyrocketing? Joe Biden did it.

An airline goes under? That was Joe Biden.

Farmers are suffering under his tariffs? You better believe that was all Joe Biden.

Today on Lincoln Square, Edwin Eisendrath of It’s The Democracy, Stupid and Susan J. Demas examine Trump’s tanking poll numbers in the wake of a war no one asked for and an economy in tatters. Even many in MAGA are waking up to the reality that Trump has no plan for America.

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