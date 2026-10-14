Aaron Rupar on Why Minnesota Is Trump's Favorite Target | First Draft with Susan J. Demas

This week began with Donald Trump’s continued weaponization of government, with DHS raiding the home of Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who he’s villainized throughout his time in office. So why is Trump obsessed with attacking Representative Omar, the Somali community, and the people of Minnesota?

For the answer to that and more, we turned to Minnesota native Aaron Rupar, founder of Public Notice on Substack. He joined Susan Demas on First Draft to talk about what it’s like to cover Trump’s speeches almost every day, as well as the MAGA echo chamber as we head into the midterms.

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