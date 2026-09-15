Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

Well, folks, we’ve survived another manic Monday, and you know what that means: time for a manic Tuesday!. With just eight weeks to go in these midterm races, Donald Trump is resorting to his tried-and-true strategy of just trying to bribe everyone.

I guess Trump thinks that $5,000 bribes are going to fix all the damage he’s done to our economy. Maybe someone should tell him that the promise of an imaginary payout isn’t winning over MAGA voters, even those die-hards in the heartland. Even worse — Trump’s former favorite news network, Fox News, seems to agree.

The Big, Beautiful Bribe

While Trump might be trying his usual tricks, MAGA cronies’ doubts are increasing. Many GOP Republicans are refusing to sign their name to Trump’s bribe, saying it’ll only increase the national debt. Trump’s solution? Just bypass Congress altogether. So much for law and order! This is a promise so good only a convicted criminal could make it.

A few Republicans are more aware than Trump that $5,000 isn’t going to fix the party’s tanking voter sentiment. Even folks in deep-red Kansas are feeling the strain of Trump’s economy … and they don’t like what they see. For the first time in years, a Democratic candidate has a real chance of winning a senate seat in Kansas.

None of this is actually shocking. You might remember that Trump has tried this exact strategy over and over again, yet voters never actually see any checks in their mailboxes. Even House Speaker Mike Johnson seems to be coming apart at the hinges over this thing. Just wait until you see how he refers to Trump’s big scheme in a recent interview with Meet the Press.

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This episode is a study in insanity. If something doesn’t work the first time, Trump is determined to keep trying the same failed strategy over and over again. Maybe the 15th time will be the charm? Just keep trying, Donald. Don’t listen to the haters (or the economists, or lawyers, or your fellow Republicans).

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You don’t want to miss it, so check out the full episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns! And as always, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.

Stay safe out there!

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