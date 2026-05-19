Trump's Shocking Stock Trades & $1.776B Slush Fund | Edwin Eisendrath & Susan Demas LIVE

Well, in more wild abuses of power by Donald Trump, reports show that he made nearly 3,700 stock trades in the first half of this year. And if that didn’t shock you, you’ll be pleased to know the trades were related to the tech companies that he’s gotten so chummy with during his second term.

Hey, grifters gotta eat too, right?

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Today on Lincoln Square, Susan J. Demas and Edwin Eisendrath of It’s The Democracy, Stupid discuss the continued corruption before our eyes. The President just settled with himself regarding his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS, accepting $1.776 billion for a slush fund that could be accessed by cop-beating insurrectionists allies he claims were wrongly targeted by former President Joe Biden.

And they talk about why Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis just dealt a blow to the rule of law and gave Trump a massive win in January 6 revisionism.

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Jump into more with Edwin Eisendrath and Susan J. Demas right here on Lincoln Square.