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Standing Up to GOP Voter Suppression | Michelangelo Signorile Talks Redistricting with Joe Sudbay

If they didn't care so much about the power of our vote, they wouldn't work so hard to prevent people from voting.
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Lincoln Square, Michelangelo Signorile, and Joe Sudbay
May 11, 2026

In the immediate aftermath of the Supreme Court decision that essentially tore up the Voting Rights Act, Southern states like Tennessee, Alabama, and others sprung into action to craft Congressional maps eliminating blue seats. Democrats in those states have been fighting back against those efforts to disenfranchise voters.

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Michelangelo Signorile, SiriusXM Progress host and author of The Signorile Report over on Substack, took the mic today here on Lincoln Square to help draw further attention to the redistricting madness in the South. Along with fellow SiriusXM Progress host Joe Sudbay, the two veteran LGBTQ activists drew comparisons in the fight for LGBTQ equality to standing up for voting rights.

Check out this vital conversation with Michelangelo Signorile and Joe Sudbay here on Lincoln Square and why it’s up to us to pressure leaders to beat back the voter suppression we’re seeing across the South.

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