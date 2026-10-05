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SCOTUS’ New Term: What’s Ahead | The Weekly Assignment with United for Democracy’s Stasha M. Rhodes

How the Supreme Court has tried to dismantle our democracy — and how we build it back.
Susan J. Demas's avatar
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Sam Osterhout's avatar
Susan J. Demas, United For Democracy, and Sam Osterhout

It’s the first Monday of October, which means the Supreme Court is back in session. In the last decade, the Supreme Court has moved further right with Donald Trump’s appointments, thanks to the Federalist Society.

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And more and more, we’re seeing the rampant corruption of SCOTUS with little to no accountability.

Stasha M. Rhodes is the Executive Director with United For Democracy and joins Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout on The Weekly Assignment for a deep dive on how to reform the high court, push for transparency, and ensure we have a Court that will work for us.

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I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Lincoln Square and Velda
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Sep 28
I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Note from the Author: We shared this letter to a handful of our most active supporters and donors on Friday. The response was so overwhelming, we decided to take down the paywall and open it to all of our readers. Thank you for supporting Lincoln Square.

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