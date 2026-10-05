SCOTUS’ New Term: What’s Ahead | The Weekly Assignment with United for Democracy’s Stasha M. Rhodes

It’s the first Monday of October, which means the Supreme Court is back in session. In the last decade, the Supreme Court has moved further right with Donald Trump’s appointments, thanks to the Federalist Society.

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And more and more, we’re seeing the rampant corruption of SCOTUS with little to no accountability.

Stasha M. Rhodes is the Executive Director with United For Democracy and joins Susan J. Demas and Sam Osterhout on The Weekly Assignment for a deep dive on how to reform the high court, push for transparency, and ensure we have a Court that will work for us.