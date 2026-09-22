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Where Is America’s Outrage For Fascist Republican Lawlessness With No Due Process?

Protesters are showing up all over the country from Minnesota to Texas, from Vermont to California, voicing dissent over many issues. A recent ICE shooting in Austin of a DoorDash driver occurred last night, alive but having an obvious bullet wound to the right upper back without immediate medical attention. Of course there is no due process for any immigrants or US citizens. But there are many other reasons to protest and Americans are showing up to this immoral lawless fascist regime.

Institutions such as MSM compared to protesters have wimped out in the first 18 months. But that’s about to change since Cheeto went after CNN, MSNOW, and Politico, banning them from the BH(Black House) without due process. These media rivals have signed onto a lawsuit to protect their first amendment rights and have now been joined by NYT, AP, Reuters, NPR, and Getty to boycott covering BH events. This is with now Cheeto having his new all time low of 29%(reminder that at 30% or lower a president never recovers; Bush's low was 19%) and even Melania is asking that one of the banned CNN lady reporters cover her event planned for the UN General Assembly on the topic of global child advocacy.

WE the People are furious and expect our elected Democratic officials to go after fascist Republicans and their lying executive branch cabinet members. WE will protest, WE will vote, WE will demand a return to morality, WE will demand billionaires to get out of politics and government. This autocratic coup d’etat is being met with an evolving angrier and angrier electorate. French revolution 2.0 American nonviolent style.

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