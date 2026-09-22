Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

We’ve made it past the hardest day of the week, which means I get to officially welcome everyone to a jam-packed Tuesday edition of Electionmaxxing. Republican embarrassment is on the agenda today, and I can’t think of a better example than Ohio’s GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Chances are you know Ramaswamy from his humiliating campaign for the presidency — or, more likely, from doing something really stupid online. Well, now Vivek has decided he’d like to be a governor…though judging by his recent campaign events, he isn’t quite sure what a governor does. In a since deleted video, Ramaswamy attempts to show off his alpha male chops in the batting cage while outlining what passes for his governing vision. Both attempts fell flat, leading Ramaswamy to quickly disavow the video. Yikes!

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A Swing Only a Mother Could Love

The wannabe governor and sports star drew harsh criticism and open mockery from Republicans and Democrats alike for his Little League audition video. But while plenty of folks simply write Ramaswamy off as a weirdo, Democratic candidate Amy Acton still has her work cut out for her. Opposing MAGA stupidity isn’t going to be enough for Acton in a place where most voters expect Ramaswamy will still win.

Acton does have a secret weapon: data centers. It turns out nobody, not even Ohioans, likes data centers. So as you can probably guess, Ramaswamy has gone all-in on stanning for the billionaire tech executives who are also (surprise!) bankrolling his campaign. Ramaswamy has promised to develop a ton of new data centers in Ohio whether voters like it or not, and it’s turning out to be a position that could cost Vivek the entire election.

Still, Acton is only leading in the polls by a slim margin. In a place like Ohio, it’s just not enough to say that prices suck and data centers are awful. She needs to show voters that their pain has a direct cause: Republicans and the billionaires they enable. Fortunately for her, Ramaswamy represents every negative caricature of the tech-toadying far-right. This race is gonna be a big one, folks.

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Watch the Full Show

Today’s episode is a reminder of just how hard it is to maintain a Democratic lead in a generationally red state. You don’t want to miss it, so check out the full episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns!

And as always, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.

Stay safe out there!