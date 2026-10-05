Muscular Christianity & The Fight Against Women | Unholy Ground

The Atlantic ran a piece recently that claimed that married, heterosexual couples who regularly go to church are having better sex than “secular” couples.

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If you’re an Unholy Ground fan, you probably just rolled your eyes. But behind this piece lies a story of propaganda, white Christian nationalism, and something called “muscular Christianity” that has led us to a place where women are only believed when they say nice things about the men in their lives, and never believed when they are suffering.