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Muscular Christianity & The Fight Against Women | Unholy Ground
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Muscular Christianity & The Fight Against Women | Unholy Ground

How Christian nationalist propaganda is being smuggled into the mainstream media.
Andra Watkins's avatar
Sam Osterhout's avatar
Andra Watkins and Sam Osterhout
∙ Paid

The Atlantic ran a piece recently that claimed that married, heterosexual couples who regularly go to church are having better sex than “secular” couples.

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If you’re an Unholy Ground fan, you probably just rolled your eyes. But behind this piece lies a story of propaganda, white Christian nationalism, and something called “muscular Christianity” that has led us to a place where women are only believed when they say nice things about the men in their lives, and never believed when they are suffering.

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