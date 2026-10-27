Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

In a campaign season where Donald Trump can’t stop praising the oil companies he’s made super-rich, character matters more than ever. Over the weekend, we got a great example of character in action when Trump and former President Barack Obama attended dueling rallies that struck sharply different tones about the future of our country.

I’ll let you guess which president did better.

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Deep Dive Monday

This week we’re kicking off our second-to-last Deep Dive Monday with a look at the fight between Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Trump-endorsed Michelle Tafoya in the Minnesota U.S. Senate race. The race has some Democrats worried after recent polls showed Flanagan only leading by a sparse 2 points, well within the margin of error. What a cliffhanger!

Minnesota’s senate race hasn’t made the headlines much this year, but Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders did his best to change that when he headlined a high-energy Flanagan rally over the weekend. While Flanagan is busy talking about healthcare and the affordability crisis, former far-right commentator and ICE lover Michelle Tafoya can’t stop praising Trump — even as she claims to be an independent voice for Minnesotans. Which is it, Michelle?

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Tafoya is running out of lies to tell voters before Election Day. Between supporting the Big Beautiful Bill that bankrupted thousands of Minnesotans and agreeing with almost all of Trump’s extreme agenda, it’s tough to separate Tafoya from the extremists she claims to denounce. This is an incredibly close race, so if you’re in the state of Ten Thousand Lakes, get out early and vote!

As always leave your comments down below. Stay safe out there!