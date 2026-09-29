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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
1h

Republican Scams Are A Way Of Life

For the generic Republican over the last century as Hartmann(bit.ly/46MWG3c)points out the political career is characterized by repackaging theories/scams and hoping that the American public will buy it, all the while garnering benefits for the wealthy. Lies become real news, facts become fake news, and hypocrisy rules.

Interestingly it's red states that seem to bilk their electorates the most by keeping the voting public suppressed, illiterate, and incapable of critical thinking. As usual the public catches up with the scams and the Republican fascists have to collectively regroup under a rock only to resurrect themselves as "newly created" in later election cycles.

Those around Cheeto like Thiel, Yarvin, Vance, and Karp are openly against democracy while Yarvin with verbal support from Vance has said that the republic needs to be burned down and start over. So in the most recent scam the destructive Republican decisions could indeed have a strategic objective to essentially destroy the country’s democracy. The destruction begins by being a full throated dictator who can do whatever he wants because he’s in charge.

But this most recent scam will bring about a Hoover moment and this time the "chicken in the pot" is escaping and coming home to roost in the form of another Great Depression 2.0, with the failure of America's fiat currency and catastrophic consequences. Republican politicians are in large part responsible for this economic collapse due to extravagant Great Gatsby overspending leading to a $40T deficit and a debt to GDP ratio(DGR) of 120%. They could escape the overspending problem in the 1980's when DGR was 30% but not now. Buy metals to protect yourself as China is doing to protect it's yuan with failure of the fiat currency system.

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Annie Airplane's avatar
Annie Airplane
2h

Would it be possible to issue the video as a separate email like the others? I move those emails to a podcast folder as 99% of my "watching" is while in the car or other moving around situations. Buried in an email like this does not work well so usually this is not considered.

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