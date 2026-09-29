Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

There’s only one day left until the end of September and boy, what a ride it’s been. Today’s episode has a bit of everything as we catch up on all the scandals rocking the GOP. Think of it as a potpourri of pathetic politicians.

First up on the embarrassment train is Donald Trump’s hand-picked South Carolina senate candidate, Darline Graham. With voters across the country souring on Trump, it might not be the best strategy for The Donald to be front-and-center in Graham’s race … but good luck telling him to step aside. That’s hurting Graham in a state Republicans should be winning in a walk, but she hardly needs the help.

As we’ll see when Graham proudly tells South Carolina’s military families that “I just don’t know anything about national security,” Darline might be a bit outclassed by the job she’s seeking. Seriously, did no one tell this poor woman she was on TV?

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Embarrassment Is the Sound of the MAGA Symphony

Graham isn’t the only embarrassing doofus we’ll feature on today’s episode. We’ll also dig into the disgrace of Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall’s brilliant plan to call the police on over 700 of his patients who accrued minor medical debts. It turns out Marshall has been on a Rambo-style rampage in his quest to jail anyone who can’t pay his ridiculous 18% interest rate on medical procedures. Nothing says you care about your voters quite like locking them up!

And when you thought we were done folks, we’ll travel down to Georgia and take a look at the mess MAGA Mike Collins is causing for Republicans in another state that once looked like a safe GOP hold. Maybe that has to do with Collins’ weird relationships to a bunch of white nationalists! Who knows? We’ll find out together.

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It’s fun to laugh at these folks, but the sad reality is that these losers are elected officials with a ridiculous amount of power — and they’ve been ruining our lives by siding with Trump over the needs of the American people. These weirdos are down, but that doesn’t mean they’re out.

Don’t get complacent. Go out and organize, and please, wherever you are – vote.

As always, leave a comment down below on what stories you’d like to hear about next. Stay safe out there, ya’ll!