Hey patriots! Max Burns here.
There’s only one day left until the end of September and boy, what a ride it’s been. Today’s episode has a bit of everything as we catch up on all the scandals rocking the GOP. Think of it as a potpourri of pathetic politicians.
First up on the embarrassment train is Donald Trump’s hand-picked South Carolina senate candidate, Darline Graham. With voters across the country souring on Trump, it might not be the best strategy for The Donald to be front-and-center in Graham’s race … but good luck telling him to step aside. That’s hurting Graham in a state Republicans should be winning in a walk, but she hardly needs the help.
As we’ll see when Graham proudly tells South Carolina’s military families that “I just don’t know anything about national security,” Darline might be a bit outclassed by the job she’s seeking. Seriously, did no one tell this poor woman she was on TV?
ICYMI on Lincoln Square:
Embarrassment Is the Sound of the MAGA Symphony
Graham isn’t the only embarrassing doofus we’ll feature on today’s episode. We’ll also dig into the disgrace of Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall’s brilliant plan to call the police on over 700 of his patients who accrued minor medical debts. It turns out Marshall has been on a Rambo-style rampage in his quest to jail anyone who can’t pay his ridiculous 18% interest rate on medical procedures. Nothing says you care about your voters quite like locking them up!
And when you thought we were done folks, we’ll travel down to Georgia and take a look at the mess MAGA Mike Collins is causing for Republicans in another state that once looked like a safe GOP hold. Maybe that has to do with Collins’ weird relationships to a bunch of white nationalists! Who knows? We’ll find out together.
Watch the Full Show
It’s fun to laugh at these folks, but the sad reality is that these losers are elected officials with a ridiculous amount of power — and they’ve been ruining our lives by siding with Trump over the needs of the American people. These weirdos are down, but that doesn’t mean they’re out.
Don’t get complacent. Go out and organize, and please, wherever you are – vote.
As always, leave a comment down below on what stories you’d like to hear about next. Stay safe out there, ya’ll!
Republican Scams Are A Way Of Life
For the generic Republican over the last century as Hartmann(bit.ly/46MWG3c)points out the political career is characterized by repackaging theories/scams and hoping that the American public will buy it, all the while garnering benefits for the wealthy. Lies become real news, facts become fake news, and hypocrisy rules.
Interestingly it's red states that seem to bilk their electorates the most by keeping the voting public suppressed, illiterate, and incapable of critical thinking. As usual the public catches up with the scams and the Republican fascists have to collectively regroup under a rock only to resurrect themselves as "newly created" in later election cycles.
Those around Cheeto like Thiel, Yarvin, Vance, and Karp are openly against democracy while Yarvin with verbal support from Vance has said that the republic needs to be burned down and start over. So in the most recent scam the destructive Republican decisions could indeed have a strategic objective to essentially destroy the country’s democracy. The destruction begins by being a full throated dictator who can do whatever he wants because he’s in charge.
But this most recent scam will bring about a Hoover moment and this time the "chicken in the pot" is escaping and coming home to roost in the form of another Great Depression 2.0, with the failure of America's fiat currency and catastrophic consequences. Republican politicians are in large part responsible for this economic collapse due to extravagant Great Gatsby overspending leading to a $40T deficit and a debt to GDP ratio(DGR) of 120%. They could escape the overspending problem in the 1980's when DGR was 30% but not now. Buy metals to protect yourself as China is doing to protect it's yuan with failure of the fiat currency system.
Would it be possible to issue the video as a separate email like the others? I move those emails to a podcast folder as 99% of my "watching" is while in the car or other moving around situations. Buried in an email like this does not work well so usually this is not considered.