Inflation, Gas Prices, Deficits, AI & More | University of Michigan Economist Justin Wolfers Joins Susan Demas

Today, we woke up to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that inflation hit 3.8%, the highest rate since 2023.

There was no better person to talk to about this than Justin Wolfers, professor of Public Policy and Economics at the University of Michigan. He joined Susan J. Demas today on Lincoln Square and put our economy in historical context and discussed tariffs, the housing market, gas prices, the AI revolution and more. And yes, Donald Trump figured heavily into the conversation.

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Pencils out for this important economic discussion with Susan J. Demas and Justin Wolfers. And be sure to check out his new Substack, Platypus Economics, a clearheaded resource to understand this chaotic economy.

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