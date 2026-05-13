Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Inflation, Gas Prices, Deficits, AI & More | University of Michigan Economist Justin Wolfers Joins Susan Demas

"The greatest failing is to stand there watching society move under your feet and doing nothing with no awareness, no intention, no strategy and no policy."
Justin Wolfers's avatar
Susan J. Demas's avatar
Justin Wolfers and Susan J. Demas
May 13, 2026

Today, we woke up to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that inflation hit 3.8%, the highest rate since 2023.

There was no better person to talk to about this than Justin Wolfers, professor of Public Policy and Economics at the University of Michigan. He joined Susan J. Demas today on Lincoln Square and put our economy in historical context and discussed tariffs, the housing market, gas prices, the AI revolution and more. And yes, Donald Trump figured heavily into the conversation.

Give to Lincoln Square

Pencils out for this important economic discussion with Susan J. Demas and Justin Wolfers. And be sure to check out his new Substack, Platypus Economics, a clearheaded resource to understand this chaotic economy.

Platypus Economics
Economics. Explained. Clearly.
By Justin Wolfers

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Resolute Square PBC d/b/a Lincoln Square · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture