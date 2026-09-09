Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square

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Rob Andrews's avatar
Rob Andrews
5h

If Canadians have to take a few punche so that orange , asshole in the WH is shutdown, its no problem. Canadians can handle assholes.

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Deb Haugh's avatar
Deb Haugh
5h

Just another thing he touches turning to sh*t!

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