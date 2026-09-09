Hey patriots! Max Burns here.

If you’ve followed any of my work as host of It’s the End … of the Week! here on Lincoln Square, you know I love analyzing a good poll. Maybe that’s because I’m a nerd with nothing better to do, but let my social deficiency be your profit as we spend Wednesday’s episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns mining some of the latest polls for hidden gems of insight about how the midterm election cycle is shifting.

There’s a lot of good news out there, but make no mistake: Democrats have their work cut out for them, especially when their opponent is one of the most corrupt political operations in American history.

Poll Position Wednesdays

Every Wednesday on Electionmaxxing, I’ll take the bulk of the show to cut through the noise of the political polling industry to bring you the data that really matters, whether that’s good news for Democrats or not. I’ll put the numbers in context to show you how voter sentiment is shaping key races across the country, and how smart campaigns are listening to the polls to shape their messaging.

You might have been enjoying a cookout over the long Labor Day weekend, but the polling industry was hard at work pushing out a bunch of new surveys that have Republicans quaking in their boots. That’s because the big issue mobilizing voters this week was … Donald Trump’s insane tariffs against Canadian goods. From maple syrup to furniture to toilet paper, everything is about to get even more expensive as our neighbors to the north slap back at Trump with trade restrictions of their own.

I also take a look at a few key races including Rob Sand’s surging gubernatorial campaign in Iowa and the GOP’s growing headaches in New York to better understand how Canadian tariffs are shaking things up from the Midwest to Niagara Falls. It turns out that once Americans start to view buying toilet paper as a luxury purchase, even Republicans start deserting their candidates in favor of whoever promises to make things affordable again. Who would’ve thought? Oh yeah — Democrats.

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Watch the Full Show

Today’s episode of Electionmaxxing is a love note to Republican incompetence, and we’ve pulled together some of the best examples of GOP officials trying to defend Trump’s indefensible tariff policies. Most Americans may have no idea how trade works, but they tend to get pretty unhappy when toilet paper becomes something only the rich can afford.

That’s … probably not great for Republicans’ reelection hopes.

You won’t want to miss it, so check out the full episode of Electionmaxxing with Max Burns! And as always, leave your feedback in the comments to let me know what we should be covering next.

Stay safe out there!

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