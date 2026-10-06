Hegseth’s Religious Office Gets a Blunt Reality Check | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

Drawing on nearly 30 years in uniform, retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones takes aim at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Office of Religious Affairs.
Plus, Hegseth is always talking about merit in our military. Bobby and Sam Osterhout ask how that standard applies to the former weekend host of Fox & Friends.
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I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.
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