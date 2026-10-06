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Hegseth’s Religious Office Gets a Blunt Reality Check | Anchor Watch with Bobby Jones

What are we even doing here?
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Bobby Jones and Sam Osterhout

Drawing on nearly 30 years in uniform, retired Navy Commander Bobby Jones takes aim at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Office of Religious Affairs.

Plus, Hegseth is always talking about merit in our military. Bobby and Sam Osterhout ask how that standard applies to the former weekend host of Fox & Friends.

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I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Lincoln Square and Velda
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Sep 28
I Thought We Were Losing America. I Was Wrong.

Note from the Author: We shared this letter to a handful of our most active supporters and donors on Friday. The response was so overwhelming, we decided to take down the paywall and open it to all of our readers. Thank you for supporting Lincoln Square.

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